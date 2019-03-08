November events at the Sidmouth library

There is something for everyone this November at Sidmouth Library.

Saturday, November 9 -2pm until 3pm: Friends of Sidmouth Library are running a talk about the life of band leader Ted Heath to mark 50 years since his death in November 1969.

Tickets are £4 and include refreshments.

Wednesday, November 13 - 3.45pm until 4.45pm: Author Jenny Moon will be reading stories for families from her new book 'Folk Tales of Rock and Stone'.

Tickets are £1 for adults and 50 pence for children.

Tuesday, November 26 - 3pm until 4pm: Author Sarah Obermuller-Bennet will give a talk and presentation on Art Deco London.

Tickets are £5 and include a cream tea.

Call the library on 01395 512192 for tickets or visit the venues Facebook page.