Number of Covid-19 related deaths fall in Devon and Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 June 2020

COVID-19 death rates remain low in Devon and Cornwall. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

COVID-19 death rates remain low in Devon and Cornwall. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Covid-19 related deaths across Devon and Cornwall has fallen compared to last week’s figures.

The figures for week 23 relate to all deaths that occurred between May 30 and June 5 but were registered up to June 13.

Across the whole of Devon and Cornwall, there were 10 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, down from 11 in the previous seven days.

Four deaths were registered in Cornwall, with three in Plymouth, and one in Torbay, East Devon and Torridge. Exeter, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, West Devon and the Isles of Scilly saw no deaths registered.

Five of the deaths occurred in hospitals with four in a care home, and one at home. Of the four care home deaths, two occurred in Plymouth, with one in Cornwall and one in East Devon.

The Isles of Scilly has still yet to see a Covid-19 related death and Exeter, the South Hams and West Devon have now gone three weeks without a death, while Mid Devon, North Devon and Teignbridge have now two weeks without a death.

Previous weeks have seen 11, 15, 38, 44, 69, 84, 106, 88, 60, 16, and nine deaths registered.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was. For instance, if someone may have died in Derriford Hospital but lived in West Devon, while the death may have been registered in Plymouth, their death would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against West Devon.

Across the whole of Devon, the six deaths registered this week is the lowest figure since the week ending March 20, the first week in which a coronavirus related death was recorded.

In total, 552 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 293 in hospitals, 216 in care homes, 41 at home, and one in a hospice. Of the deaths, 203 have been registered in Cornwall, 86 in Plymouth, 58 in Torbay, 45 in East Devon, 38 in Exeter, 32 in Teignbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Torridge, 16 in Mid Devon and West Devon, 12 in the South Hams, and none in the Isles of Scilly.

Tables below show the overall figures for deaths and the week by week breakdown. Some tables have changed from last week due to deaths having occurred but not having been registered by the publication of the dataset.

One death in week 17 in hospital in Plymouth and one death in a hospital in Cornwall in week 15 have been added to the dataset.



