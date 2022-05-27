News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Art show and raffle raises money for Ukraine

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:09 AM May 27, 2022
Andie Milne, Freda Chippett, Cllr Deirdre Hounsom and Robin Jones

Andie Milne, Freda Chippett, Cllr Deirdre Hounsom and Robin Jones - Credit: Contributed

A fundraising event at the Oasis Café in Sidmouth brought in £181 for Ukrainian refugees. 

The café held an art exhibition and sale, along with a raffle, at the Dissenters Hall on Wednesday, May 25. 

Paintings by 90-year-old local artist Freda Chippett were on display and raffle prizes were donated by businesses including the Radway Cinema and The Dairy Shop. Andie Milne from the Oasis Café said: “We were totally blown away by those who took visited the exhibition and donated. Cats Protection lent us the Support Ukraine flag so all in all it was truly a community coming together for those less fortunate.” 

Sidmouth town councillor Deirdre Hounsom attended the event and was thanked for the council's grant to the Oasis Cafe, received in April.

The money raised has been given to the Sidmouth Lions Club’s Ukrainian Refugees Appeal. 

Andie said: “In the past the Lions have generously donated to Oasis Cafe so it seemed only sensible for local organisations to link together for a greater purpose.” 

