Successful opening session of Sidmouth’s Oasis community cafe

Volunteer Ally Blyth prepares drinks at the community cafe. Andie Milne

‘A lovely atmosphere and lots of laughter’ characterised the first drop-in session at Sidmouth’s new community café.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team of volunteers at the Oasis community cafe. The team of volunteers at the Oasis community cafe.

The Oasis café opened on Wednesday, September 30 at the Dissenters’ Hall, offering free tea, coffee and biscuits, and a team of four friendly volunteers to talk to.

Organiser Andie Milne said several people turned up, including one woman who had been feeling very lonely lately.

She said: “She told me she’d been sitting on her own in The Byes on Sunday and had never felt so miserable in her life. But to be able to come here and talk to someone while having a coffee, she said that was lovely.

“It really was quite successful, there was a lovely atmosphere with lots of laughter, lots of giggling.”

Volunteer Jo Palmer doing temperature checks at the entrance. Volunteer Jo Palmer doing temperature checks at the entrance.

The café will be held every Wednesday from 12.45pm until 2.15pm, and an anonymous benefactor has donated enough money to keep it going for at least six months.

A local musician has also offered to come and play during some of the sessions.