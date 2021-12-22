A popular Sidmouth resident and former businessman, Frank Symington, sadly passed away recently in his 91st year.

Frank was born in Portsmouth to Hugh and Mary Symington on 5th June 1931. Moving from Portsmouth where Frank's father was serving in the Royal Navy, the family settled in Woolwich, near Charlton.

On the outbreak of war and too young to serve, Frank embarked on his own campaign to save his country. Night after night he would venture out onto the streets of London armed with only a bucket of sand which he used to put out German incendiary bombs.

After being bombed out of their house twice, Frank's mother decided to move the family to the safety of Sidmouth, where she had a sister living. Arriving in the town in 1940 at the tender age of nine, Frank attended the old Marsh School in Mill Street. On passing his 11+ Frank was given a place at Kings Grammar School but decided against the move and attended Woolbrook Senior school instead, eventually taking over from Gerald Bess as Head Boy.

On leaving school Frank accepted a plumbing apprenticeship with a local firm owned by Ernie Pim. His employment didn't last long, as in 1950 he was called up for National Service. Frank joined the RAF as wireless engineer and was posted to RAF Seleka in Singapore, working on the Sunderland Flying Boats. Serving for three years, in his spare time, Frank enjoyed Judo and also taught English to children at a local school.

On returning to Sidmouth, Frank met the love of his life, Paula Snell, marrying in 1960 and celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary in 2010.

After National Service, Frank joined cable TV firm, Viewline, eventually becoming Area Manager. When the firm ceased trading, Frank teamed up with his old friend Paul Kent and they formed PAK aerials.

Sidmouth AFC 1949 - Credit: Graham Symington

Frank was a keen sportsman, representing Sidmouth at cricket, rugby, football, tennis and boxing.

Sidmouth Cricket Club, early 1970s - Credit: Graham Symington

This love of sport continued after his playing career had ended and he was still regularly attending matches and games up until this summer.

Frank Symington - Credit: Graham Symington

On retirement in 1996, Frank followed his passion for singing, attending auditions for Stars in their Eyes and Britain's Got Talent (at the age of 80)! Frank also sang locally and could be seen performing in and around the town at various venues, including the Royal Street Party celebrations and at the late-night Christmas shopping events. Frank was still singing right up until the very end, entertaining fellow hospital patients with renditions of Dean Martyn and Frank Sinatra.

Frank Symington - Credit: Graham Symington

A wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Frank will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Frank Symington - Credit: Graham Symington



