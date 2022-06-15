Officer dismissed for misusing police information

A Devon and Cornwall police officer has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

It follows allegations that the officer accessed and misused police information for non-policing purposes. They were said to have contacted members of the public by various means, using a false identity, with that information.

During a three-day hearing, an independently chaired panel heard that, between January 2019 and April 2020, the officer ‘breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities’.

In view of evidence from a psychiatrist on the officer’s state of mental health, the hearing was held in private and the officer’s details are being withheld from the public.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, said: “On this occasion the behaviour of the officer fell below the standards expected within policing.

"Through their actions, the officer undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the independent chair is that the officer was dismissed without notice.”