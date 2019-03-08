'Fantastic' result as pre-school celebrate 'good' Ofsted

'Encouraging' staff have been praised for turning around poor results at a pre-school after it was rated 'good' by Ofsted.

Apple Tree Pre-School, in Manstone Avenue, was previously rated 'inadequate' by inspectors before its latest inspection in May this year.

Apple Tree Pre-School, in Manstone Avenue, was previously rated 'inadequate' by inspectors before its latest inspection in May this year.

The school was rated 'good' across the board for its leadership and management, quality of teaching, person development and outcome for children.

Inspector Katherine Lamb praised the effectiveness of the school's safeguarding and staff's ability to communicate with the children to develop their learning through playtime.

The report said: "Staff help children to develop good levels of confidence and emotional well-being. "Staff encourage children's communication and language skills well. Children are proud of their achievements, for example, they proudly show staff pictures they have made and smile as they receive praise.

"Staff are good role models for children and as a result, children develop good manners and generally well behaved.

"All children, including those with special education needs and disability (SEND) make good progress from their starting points. Children are developing positive attitudes towards learning key skills to help them be ready and prepared for the move on to school."

In her feedback, the inspector said the school could improve further by providing more support for boys to develop positive relationships with their peers and review its group times so all children can take part in learning activities.

Since opening in 1999, the pre-school has provided early-years education for children aged two, three and four.

Tracy Johnson, pre-school manager, who has been in post since September, thanked the committee and staff for helping the school achieve its 'fantastic' rating.

She said: "Apple Tree is a committee led charity with amazing staff who are committed to giving children the best start to their education; they value and nurture every child that is in their care - without them we wouldn't have achieved our fantastic rating. Without the committee of volunteers the pre-school could not function and are always looking for new members to join the fun."

Apple Tree Pre-School is holding an open morning on Wednesday, July 3, between 9.30am and 11.30am.