Sidmouth's Old Toll House gets a makeover

One of Sidmouth’s oldest properties has been completely renovated.



The Old Toll House at the start of the Byes riverside walk is thought to have been built for the Honiton and Sidmouth Turnpike Trust in 1817, at about the same time as the nearby Waterloo Bridge.



Following the abolition of the Trust the house had several uses and was eventually acquired by Sidmouth Urban District Council in 1936. It is now an East Devon District Council property.



The Grade II listed building has a three-bay Doric portico with a pediment, tall octagonal chimneys and three casement windows.



The toll house and gate used to control people’s approach to the town, but the gate was removed during WW2.



It was renovated by Devon District Council’s contractor, Ian Williams.



Sidmouth Rural Ward Councillor John Loudoun said: "The property has undergone a full, much needed renovation, which included restoration works, redecoration and a new kitchen."