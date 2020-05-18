Advanced search

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 May 2020

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

humonia

On-street parking enforcement is being phased back in by Devon County Council, but fines will not be imposed until Monday, May 25.

Parking enforcement officers will initially be sent to areas where increasing numbers of visitors have been reported.

These include some coastal resorts, where communities have asked for officers to step in.

During the first week, warning notices will be issued to motorists flouting the rules in on-street pay and display, limited waiting bays and residents’ parking areas.

The aim is to make them aware that enforcement is re-starting and give them a grace period before fines are reintroduced.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, the county council’s cabinet member for highway management, said: “While the pandemic continues, consideration will be provided via the appeals process, and should a driver receive a penalty charge notice, the impact of changing enforcement will be fully considered along with any other mitigation they may offer.

“We will also be considering some form of short-term permits for those continuing to have to work from home or self-isolate.”

The council is working closely with the RD&E Trust and has issued dispensation permits for key workers to park in areas of limited waiting, residents’ parking areas, and on-street pay and display near to the hospital.

Trust staff can also use their permits in Exeter City Council’s off-street car parks.

Residents who have to work from home, but have additional vehicles above their two residents’ parking permit allowance, can find more information via the County Council’s parking services webpage.

Grace periods are continuing to be offered on expired residents’ permits until Tuesday, June 30.

Everyone using pay and display areas is asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to pay ‘hands free’ using the Phone and Pay app.

Anyone paying by cash at a parking meter is asked to ensure they use hand sanitiser before and after using the meter.

Parking enforcement officers will follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines.

They will be deployed in vehicles in order to minimise social contact, but spend more time on foot in on-street parking areas.

There is further information here:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Sidmouth Tennis Club brothers show inventive way to stay ‘on court’ during the lockdown

Brothers Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint in their back garden where they continued to keep up their tennis skills, albeit in very different circumstances to being on a regular tennis court. Picture: STC

Bowlers get the green light to return to action - albeit with Covid-19 restrictions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Tennis Club reduce membership fees

Tennis - generic picture

Vote for your favourite piece of OVAS members’ ‘lockdown art’

An entry in OVAS's lockdown art competition. Picture: OVAS
Drive 24