Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto humonia

On-street parking enforcement is being phased back in by Devon County Council, but fines will not be imposed until Monday, May 25.

Parking enforcement officers will initially be sent to areas where increasing numbers of visitors have been reported.

These include some coastal resorts, where communities have asked for officers to step in.

During the first week, warning notices will be issued to motorists flouting the rules in on-street pay and display, limited waiting bays and residents’ parking areas.

The aim is to make them aware that enforcement is re-starting and give them a grace period before fines are reintroduced.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, the county council’s cabinet member for highway management, said: “While the pandemic continues, consideration will be provided via the appeals process, and should a driver receive a penalty charge notice, the impact of changing enforcement will be fully considered along with any other mitigation they may offer.

“We will also be considering some form of short-term permits for those continuing to have to work from home or self-isolate.”

The council is working closely with the RD&E Trust and has issued dispensation permits for key workers to park in areas of limited waiting, residents’ parking areas, and on-street pay and display near to the hospital.

Trust staff can also use their permits in Exeter City Council’s off-street car parks.

Residents who have to work from home, but have additional vehicles above their two residents’ parking permit allowance, can find more information via the County Council’s parking services webpage.

Grace periods are continuing to be offered on expired residents’ permits until Tuesday, June 30.

Everyone using pay and display areas is asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to pay ‘hands free’ using the Phone and Pay app.

Anyone paying by cash at a parking meter is asked to ensure they use hand sanitiser before and after using the meter.

Parking enforcement officers will follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines.

They will be deployed in vehicles in order to minimise social contact, but spend more time on foot in on-street parking areas.

