Mission to reunite urn with owner

Sharlene Hoskin's son Teejay spotted the shiny item on the ground, which turned out to be a small urn containing ashes at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sharlene Hoskin Archant

An online appeal has been shared more than 100 times to try and track down the owner of a small urn found at The Donkey Sanctuary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharlene Hoskins was visiting the tourist attraction with her children on Sunday (July 7), when one of her sons spotted something shiny.

The family were looking for the maze when 12-year-old Teejay picked up the miniature decorated urn containing ashes.

Sharlene said: "We both thought it had fallen off a key ring to start off with and Teejay got me to hold it while he went into the maze. I was looking at it and realised the top bit could open up so I opened it and there was someone's ashes.

"I was shocked and gutted for the person that had lost them so I put the lid back on and myself, my friend and Teejay went to the main entrance at the donkey sanctuary and explained what my son had found.

"I just hope whoever lost it is reunited as they must be gutted, as I would be if it happened to me."

A charity spokesman said: "It is still here and available for collection. We hope it can be reunited."