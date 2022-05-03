News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Open day offers free advice on eco-friendly lifestyle changes

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:47 PM May 3, 2022
Infrared thermovision image showing lack of thermal insulation on house

Infrared thermovision image showing a house's lack of insulation - Credit: Ivan Smuk Getty Images/iStockphoto

Practical ways to save money and reduce your carbon footprint are the subject of an open day in Sidmouth on Saturday, May 7. 

Three drop-in sessions will take place at All Saints’ Church, starting at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Each consists of two talks: one on carbon footprint models, and the other on one person’s experience of using renewable technologies in their home. 

This is part of an initiative supported by Sidmouth Town Council’s Environment Committee, with the aim of encouraging every Sid Valley resident to make positive, eco-friendly changes to their lifestyle. A small project group has been set up, involving people from across the local community, but more contributors are needed. The open day will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about the project and decide whether they would like to get involved. 

For more information contact Chris Lockyear at chris@lockyear.gotadsl.co.uk 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Young players with Ottery St Mary AFC

Football club seeks support as it rebuilds links with Ottery community

Philippa Davies

person
 Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris leave the Royal Courts of Justice

'The Government broke the law' - Sidmouth woman wins High Court case...

Brian Farmer, PA, and Philippa Davies

Logo Icon
A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

Council takes action on dog fouling and out of control pets

Philippa Davies

person
Jodie Blatchford, Louise Jones and Susie Woodin of The Coffee Bank, Ottery St Mary

Coffee Bank trio undertake skydive for Hospiscare

Philippa Davies

person