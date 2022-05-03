Open day offers free advice on eco-friendly lifestyle changes

Practical ways to save money and reduce your carbon footprint are the subject of an open day in Sidmouth on Saturday, May 7.

Three drop-in sessions will take place at All Saints’ Church, starting at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Each consists of two talks: one on carbon footprint models, and the other on one person’s experience of using renewable technologies in their home.

This is part of an initiative supported by Sidmouth Town Council’s Environment Committee, with the aim of encouraging every Sid Valley resident to make positive, eco-friendly changes to their lifestyle. A small project group has been set up, involving people from across the local community, but more contributors are needed. The open day will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about the project and decide whether they would like to get involved.

For more information contact Chris Lockyear at chris@lockyear.gotadsl.co.uk