Open Gardens event in Tipton St John for Ukraine

Two gardens at Tipton Lodge will be open to the public on Sunday, June 26 to raise money for Ukrainian refugee relief.

The garden at 1, Tipton Lodge is well established and has featured on TV and in gardening magazines. It has deep herbaceous borders and shrubs, wildflower areas and a vegetable garden. It is environment friendly and uses organic methods, encouraging insect and birdlife. There will also be a plant stall, tea and cakes available, and the chance for a hand massage.

The other garden at 2, Tipton Lodge is a developing project but already has interesting features including hydroponic vegetable growing, raised vegetable beds and a flower border.

At the event there will also be an auction of works by local artists.

The gardens will be open from 10am until 4pm and the art auction starts at 2pm. Entry is £5 and parking will be available nearby. Funds raised will go to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare).