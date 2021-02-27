Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM March 1, 2021

Sidmouth musician Ashley Leeds is set to liven up the town (online) on March 12 with a 24hr virtual open mic event in aid of Clic Sargent, the cancer support charity for children and young people.

Ashley, who lives on Brewery Lane, has been running weekly open mic events online since the start of the pandemic and wanted to do something to support his good friend and stage partner Will Vine and his wife Sarah. The couple, who live in Wellington in Somerset, have been receiving ongoing assistance from Clic Sargent along with their three-year-old daughter, Lily, who is being treated in Bristol for a rare form of cancer.

And what better way to raise some much-needed funds for the charity than to hold Lily’s Live Lounge - a one-off 24hr open mic event.

Music duo and friends Ashley Leeds and Will Vine - AKA Vine & Dandy - Credit: Ashley Leeds

Ashley, who makes up one half of music duo Vine & Dandy, said: “I’ve decided to host a 24-hour virtual open mic to not only mark 52 weekly consecutive sessions but to generate more awareness and money for this incredible charity that has been there every step of the way for Lily and her family.”

Three-year-old Lily - Credit: Will Vine

One of the benefits that Lily has enjoyed courtesy of CLIC Sargent has been Sam’s house. This little home near Bristol Hospital means that families do not have to travel far or pay expensive hotel bills. But to run a room in this house costs £33.00 per day.

“My target is to raise enough money to fund the running of Sam’s house for six months, which is quite a staggering target, but why not aim high? This means the target is £6,022,” said Ashley.

Ashley’s JustGiving page has so far raised nearly £1,500.

Will Vine and his three-year-old daughter Lily - Credit: Will Vine

The musical friends, who have been entertaining local music lovers in the South West for over 10 years, have so far signed up 42 acts, including musicians from Ireland, Germany and the US, but are still in need of 54 more performers to fill the 24-hour period.

If you would like to sign up as an act and to find out more information then visit Lily’s Live Lounge Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Lilys-Live-Lounge-168423948330326

Donations to Lily's Live Lounge can be made on her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lilys-live-lounge