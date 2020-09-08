Advanced search

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 September 2020

Devon Open Studios

Lisa Parkyn displaying one of her abstract paintingsLisa Parkyn displaying one of her abstract paintings

For two weeks in September, from Saturday 12 to Sunday 27, several artists in and around Sidmouth will invite art lovers to view their latest works of art and craft, as part of the county wide event – Open Studios. This Devon Artist Network initiative was created to champion the individual, self-employed artists and galleries in the county, and aims to connect artists with local people who have an interest in art.

Many Devon artists have suffered extreme financial hardship during the lockdown period, so the Open Studios event will enable them to sell their work straight to the public, commission-free, giving a much-needed source of income.

Although this year’s event has been affected by the coronavirus restrictions, the local artists have adapted their displays to adhere to Covid measures.

Sidmouth artist, Lisa Parkyn, who works mainly in acrylics on canvas and on board, will exhibit her paintings at Kennaway House daily, from September 15 to 27. Lisa uses a variety of mark-making tools and her current work has an expressive abstract quality to it.

Victoria Goodman with one of her landscape paintingsVictoria Goodman with one of her landscape paintings

The work of another Sidmouth artist, Victoria Goodman, who paints in oils, demonstrates her interpretation of the shapes and forms she sees in the landscape. She will showcase her latest works at Thorn Golf Centre in Salcombe Regis on September 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20, 26 and 27, from 11am to 4pm.

In Sidbury village, four more artists will showcase their work at Furzehill Farmhouse, every day of the event. The exhibitors include Candy Robinson who takes inspiration from her garden, and throws and hand-builds unusual clay vessels. Trained illustrator Liz Vonberg, who hand-paints marine and botanical subjects on silk, will display her detailed vibrant scarves, screens and framed prints. Sue Kerwood, an artist who grows and works with over 140 varieties of locally grown willow, will exhibit her subtly coloured baskets in many shapes and sizes. And Judith Stephens, a landscape and wildlife photographer, will have a display of her images, both in colour and black and white.

For further information, visit: www.devonartistnetwork.co.uk

