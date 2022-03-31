Opera singer to perform recital in Sidmouth for Ukraine appeal

An opera concert will take place in Sidmouth next week to raise money for the people of Ukraine – and 'bring the local community together'.

Mezzo soprano Alison Kettlewell will perform a Recital of Sacred Arias and Contemplative Songs, with music by Bach, Handel, Schubert, Elgar and Duparc, accompanied by pianist Joyce Clarke.

The concert will take place at Sidmouth Parish Church on Friday, April 8 at 1pm, and will last about 40-45 minutes.

Donations will be invited for the Disasters Emergency Committee Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine.

Alison said: “The idea is to not only raise money, but to bring members of our local community together in support of the people of Ukraine, and to use the power of music to speak when words aren’t enough.”

Alison trained at the Royal Northern and Royal College of Music. In the past ten months she has sung for Glyndebourne Festival Opera, English National Opera, the Royal Opera House and Welsh National Opera. During her career she has also performed at opera houses throughout Europe.