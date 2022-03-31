News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Opera singer to perform recital in Sidmouth for Ukraine appeal

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM March 31, 2022
Mezzo soprano Alison Kettlewell, who will perform in Sidmouth 

Mezzo soprano Alison Kettlewell, who will perform in Sidmouth - Credit: Pyramid Torbay

An opera concert will take place in Sidmouth next week to raise money for the people of Ukraine – and 'bring the local community together'. 

Mezzo soprano Alison Kettlewell will perform a Recital of Sacred Arias and Contemplative Songs, with music by Bach, Handel, Schubert, Elgar and Duparc, accompanied by pianist Joyce Clarke. 

The concert will take place at Sidmouth Parish Church on Friday, April 8 at 1pm, and will last about 40-45 minutes. 

Donations will be invited for the Disasters Emergency Committee Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine. 

Alison said: “The idea is to not only raise money, but to bring members of our local community together in support of the people of Ukraine, and to use the power of music to speak when words aren’t enough.” 

Alison trained at the Royal Northern and Royal College of Music.   In the past ten months she has sung for Glyndebourne Festival Opera, English National Opera, the Royal Opera House and Welsh National Opera.  During her career she has also performed at opera houses throughout Europe. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Racist bully avoids prison despite attacking schoolboys in parks

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The HSBC bank in Sidmouth

Opinion

Closure of bank is sad but not unexpected - could this mark the end for...

Mike Dibble

person
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Landlord denies sexually assaulting staff by pushing money into their bras

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Roxburgh car park in Sidmouth

Sidmouth car park given 'unique' status - and new parking rules

Ollie Heptinstall

Logo Icon