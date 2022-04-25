How is the cost of living crisis affecting you? we asked Sidmouth residents

We asked Sidmouth residents how they are coping with the cost of living crisis. - Credit: Beth Sharp

Last week saw the launch of our new money matters campaign.

Each week we'll be giving out local tips and advice on how people can cope in East Devon.

This week we've been out in Sidmouth town centre asking local residents if they've noticed a squeeze in the cost of living.

April 1 saw the first day the cap will rise - by 54 per cent - which will see the next bills for UK households rise.

From the start of the month, a raft of tax rises and reductions in state pandemic support was forecast to increase costs for businesses and, ultimately, lead to higher prices for their customers.

Here are some thoughts of Sidmouth residents currently struggling with the cost of living.

Eileen Burns, 64 from Sidmouth said: "We've definitely noticed a squeeze since April 1, just the little things like not having the heating on for an extra hour at night to save money."

Harry Gibbins, 76 said: "Everything has gone up in price, notably the gas and electric but even things like food in the supermarket you can tell the price is creeping up."

John McHurley, 61 said: "The heating and gas prices are really high at the minute and even things like filling my car up with diesel are more expensive, its a 45-litre tank which should be about 50 quid to fill, with the current prices it's nearer £70."







