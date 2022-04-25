News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

How is the cost of living crisis affecting you? we asked Sidmouth residents

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:22 AM April 25, 2022
Chairty shops on Sidmouth street.

We asked Sidmouth residents how they are coping with the cost of living crisis. - Credit: Beth Sharp

Last week saw the launch of our new money matters campaign. 

Each week we'll be giving out local tips and advice on how people can cope in East Devon.

This week we've been out in Sidmouth town centre asking local residents if they've noticed a squeeze in the cost of living. 

April 1 saw the first day the cap will rise - by 54 per cent - which will see the next bills for UK households rise.

From the start of the month, a raft of tax rises and reductions in state pandemic support was forecast to increase costs for businesses and, ultimately, lead to higher prices for their customers.

Here are some thoughts of Sidmouth residents currently struggling with the cost of living.

Eileen Burns, 64 from Sidmouth said: "We've definitely noticed a squeeze since April 1, just the little things like not having the heating on for an extra hour at night to save money."

Most Read

  1. 1 What’s happening in the Byes?
  2. 2 'Sparpling' tactics run deep within Conservative Party
  3. 3 Missing woman found after police search
  1. 4 Property of the Week: Rock House, Alfington, Ottery St Mary
  2. 5 Is it time for Sidmouth businesses to come together and share ideas?
  3. 6 Rockfish restaurant development held back by legal issues
  4. 7 Sidmouth Seniors battle back for an excellent result on the road
  5. 8 Sidmouth stabbing leaves town ‘shocked and saddened’
  6. 9 Sidmouth gears up to celebrate St George's Day
  7. 10 Bumper local sport weekend and speaking to the East Devon Luncheon Club

Harry Gibbins, 76 said: "Everything has gone up in price, notably the gas and electric but even things like food in the supermarket you can tell the price is creeping up."

John McHurley, 61 said: "The heating and gas prices are really high at the minute and even things like filling my car up with diesel are more expensive, its a 45-litre tank which should be about 50 quid to fill, with the current prices it's nearer £70."



East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977.

Get your tickets for Sidmouth's Jubilee street party

Philippa Davies

person
The refitted British Heart Foundation shop in Sidmouth

Sidmouth charity shop reopens after a makeover

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stunning six bedroom house in Sidmouth

Property of the Week: Coastlands, Sidmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person