Always looking on the bright side of life - Nancy's ton of optimism is key to living to 100

Nancy George celebrates her 100th birthday. Ref shs 31 19TI 9258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A happy-go-lucky centenarian, who puts her impressive age down to seeing friends and family, is raising a glass to her landmark 100th birthday.

Friends and family of 'optimistic' Nancy George have travelled from Australia, Dubai and Stoke-on-Trent to celebrate her big day on Friday (August 2).

Mrs George was born in Cardiff on August 2, 1919, before her family moved to Birmingham.

Growing up she attended Yardleys Secondary School and looked after her mum due to her ill health.

She served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and met her husband Jimmy, who was serving in the RAF.

Her daughter Lynn Lightfoot said due to her father's status as an officer, the couple were not meant to speak to each other, but romance blossomed and they married in 1942.

When her husband retired, the couple moved to Spain before returning to the UK in 1975 and settled in Sidmouth to be closer to their family.

Mrs George, formerly of Primley Road and Barton Court, said: "I have had a lovely life. I'm a lucky old bird.

"I love Sidmouth and I love the people on the whole and I have a lovely family. I always say isn't it lovely that we are together.

"Friends are very important. I am never short of visitors."

She is now a resident at Fourways Residential Home in Sidmouth after moving in four years ago.

Her daughter Lynn, who has travelled over with husband Terry from Perth, Australia, put her mum's long health down to her optimistic nature.

Mrs Lightfoot said: "They came to Sidmouth as we had a business here. They decided when the grandchildren started coming along they wanted to come back.

"In her youth she was a very good tennis player.

"She enjoys tennis and a little bit of bowling. She loves quizzes and crosswords.

Rachel Evans-White, manager at Fourways Residential Home, said: "She's a woman with a Rolls-Royce engine. She has a spark."