Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unwanted items needed for fair's popular bric-a-brac sale

PUBLISHED: 17:31 30 April 2019

Salcombe Regis Fair 2018. Ref shs 22 18TI 5070. Picture: Terry Ife

Salcombe Regis Fair 2018. Ref shs 22 18TI 5070. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Spring cleaners are being encouraged to empty their attics, garages and houses to support this year’s Salcombe Regis Fair.

The annual event is now in its 47th year and raises money for local charities and Salcombe Regis Church and is looking for donations for its popular bric-a-brac sale.

Since launching the fair in 1972 organises have raised a whopping £220,000 for causes and is run entirely by volunteers.

The chosen charities this year are the East Devon Parkinson's Disease Support Group, Talking Newspapers, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving, Sid Valley Foodbank and the Memory Café/Admiral Nurse campaign.

The fair starts at 2pm with the ringing of the church bells, with a pletera of stalls across the village and church hall selling everything from cakes, books, antiques, jewellery, pictures, toys and plants.

There will also be a flower display in the church.

In addition, there will be a coconut shy, face painting and games and competitions as well as the famous raffle, on which the fair greatly depends.

Teas, coffees, ice creams and hotdogs will also be for sale.

There is a free bus service running down into the village, from the Salcombe Regis Recreation Field at the top of the hill, where you can park your car.

To donate to the fair, contact Rob Spiers on 01395 513395 or Tom Griffiths on 01395 576782 to arrange collection.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy’ Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy’ Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

£40k up for grabs for East Devon causes

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Unwanted items needed for fair’s popular bric-a-brac sale

Salcombe Regis Fair 2018. Ref shs 22 18TI 5070. Picture: Terry Ife

Thelma Hulbert Gallery’s garden party is back by popular demand!

The Story Boat Picture; Gail McGarva

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

A goal in either half condemns Beer Albion to home defeat against Heavitree United

Beer Albion at home to Budleigh. Ref mhsp 14 19TI 0956. Picture: Terry Ife

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy’ Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists