Unwanted items needed for fair's popular bric-a-brac sale

Salcombe Regis Fair 2018. Ref shs 22 18TI 5070. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Spring cleaners are being encouraged to empty their attics, garages and houses to support this year’s Salcombe Regis Fair.

The annual event is now in its 47th year and raises money for local charities and Salcombe Regis Church and is looking for donations for its popular bric-a-brac sale.

Since launching the fair in 1972 organises have raised a whopping £220,000 for causes and is run entirely by volunteers.

The chosen charities this year are the East Devon Parkinson's Disease Support Group, Talking Newspapers, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving, Sid Valley Foodbank and the Memory Café/Admiral Nurse campaign.

The fair starts at 2pm with the ringing of the church bells, with a pletera of stalls across the village and church hall selling everything from cakes, books, antiques, jewellery, pictures, toys and plants.

There will also be a flower display in the church.

In addition, there will be a coconut shy, face painting and games and competitions as well as the famous raffle, on which the fair greatly depends.

Teas, coffees, ice creams and hotdogs will also be for sale.

There is a free bus service running down into the village, from the Salcombe Regis Recreation Field at the top of the hill, where you can park your car.

To donate to the fair, contact Rob Spiers on 01395 513395 or Tom Griffiths on 01395 576782 to arrange collection.