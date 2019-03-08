Advanced search

Sidmouth Regatta 2019 enjoyed by all

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 August 2019

Sidmouth Regatta 2019 fireworks display. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth Regatta 2019 fireworks display. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

Sidmouth Regatta returned for its 30th year with a jam-packed weekend of exciting events.

Thousands of residents and tourists flocked to Sidmouth over the bank holiday weekend.

The event's programme included everything from raft racing and three-legged races to drawing, a grand fireworks display and fancy dress competitions.

There was also swimming races, a variety of children activities and a family treasure hunt as well as a display from Exmouth Lifeboat.

All the proceeds from the two-day event, which celebrates land and water-based fun, will be given to Sidmouth RNLI.

Oliver Salter, from the organising committee, said: "I think it went really well.

"We have no idea how much we have raised at the moment though.

"The weather was brilliant and there was quite a lot of people around. Lots of people enjoyed it.

"I think the highlight was the fireworks display."

Organisers gave special thanks to all the Sid Valley hotels and businesses which sponsored the regatta, including Gliddons Toy shop for donating prizes and the Swan, Volunteer, Radway, Black Horse, Anchor and Dukes for their support in supplying the drinks for the event.

Thanks was also given to the family and friends who helped over the weekend - especially Adele, Yasmin and Elisha Salter, Jill and Lucy Retter and Heather Adkin for organising and helping out at the children's events.

