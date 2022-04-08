Otter Garden Centre staff take part in sponsored walk throughout June

The Otter Garden Centre staff at the 2021 Twilight Walk. - Credit: Lauren Pearcy.

The staff at an East Devon Garden Centre are raising money for Hospiscare this summer.

On Monday, June 20, the team at Otter Garden Centre, Ottery St Mary are walking routes of 7.5 miles, 15 miles or a 30-mile route around East Devon.

Last year, Otter Garden Centre raised more than £14,000 for Hospiscare by doing the Twilight Walk, this year they want to do bigger and better in separate sponsored walks throughout June.

Lauren Pearcy said: "We did a similar event last year and raised nearly £4,000 for Hospiscare so after its success wanted to do it again but slightly bigger".

Donate to the Justgiving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamotterwalk

This year's Twilight Walk is on Saturday, July 9 in Manor Gardens, Exmouth. Early bird tickets close on April 11. Tickets are £15 per person. After April 11, tickets are £20 per person. Book your tickets on https://www.hospiscare.co.uk/events/twilight-walk/