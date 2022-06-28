Otter Garden Centre raise more than 1.2K for Hospiscare

Five members of the Otter Garden team, Sally, Lauren, Carla, Jim and Francis took part in the challenge. - Credit: Lauren Pearcy.

Staff at the Otter Garden Centre have completed a 30 mile walk around Ottery St Mary to raise money for Hospiscare East Devon.

The ‘Otter Walk’ event was organised by Sally Bright and Lauren Pearcy in support of Hospiscare’s Twilight Walk, which takes place in Exmouth on Saturday, July 9.

Five members of the Otter Garden team, Sally, Lauren, Carla, Jim and Francis took on the 30 mile challenge and another 25 members took on either 15 or 7.5 miles.

Lauren Pearcy and Sally took on the Hospiscare 30 mile walk. - Credit: Otter Garden Centre.

There were three different routes, 30 miles, 15 miles and 7.5 miles all around Ottery and surrounding towns/villages. Team members completed the walks throughout June with the finale being Saturday, June 25.

Last year, (2021), more than £14,000 for Hospiscare was raised by doing the Twilight Walk, this year they want to do bigger and better.

The Otter Garden Centre staff at the 2021 Twilight Walk. - Credit: Lauren Pearcy.

Organiser of the walk, Lauren Pearcy said: "We decided to support Hospiscare again this year because the charity means so much to so many of us and the event was so successful last year.

"To date we raised just over £1250 and if people would still like to support us use the link to the just giving page."

Donate to the justgiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamotterwalk