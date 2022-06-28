News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Otter Garden Centre raise more than 1.2K for Hospiscare

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:46 PM June 28, 2022
Updated: 4:57 PM June 28, 2022
otter

Five members of the Otter Garden team, Sally, Lauren, Carla, Jim and Francis took part in the challenge. - Credit: Lauren Pearcy.

Staff at the Otter Garden Centre have completed a 30 mile walk around Ottery St Mary to raise money for Hospiscare East Devon.

The ‘Otter Walk’ event was organised by Sally Bright and Lauren Pearcy in support of Hospiscare’s Twilight Walk, which takes place in Exmouth on Saturday, July 9. 

Five members of the Otter Garden team, Sally, Lauren, Carla, Jim and Francis took on the 30 mile challenge and another 25 members took on either 15 or 7.5 miles. 

otter

Lauren Pearcy and Sally took on the Hospiscare 30 mile walk. - Credit: Otter Garden Centre.

There were three different routes, 30 miles, 15 miles and 7.5 miles all around Ottery and surrounding towns/villages. Team members completed the walks throughout June with the finale being Saturday, June 25. 

Last year, (2021),  more than £14,000 for Hospiscare was raised by doing the Twilight Walk, this year they want to do bigger and better. 

east devon

The Otter Garden Centre staff at the 2021 Twilight Walk. - Credit: Lauren Pearcy.

Organiser of the walk, Lauren Pearcy said: "We decided to support Hospiscare again this year because the charity means so much to so many of us and the event was so successful last year. 

"To date we raised just over £1250 and if people would still like to support us use the link to the just giving page."

Donate to the justgiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamotterwalk 

East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

The Knowle Sidmouth

New Knowle owners: 'We want to make site something Sidmouth can be proud...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash

Philippa Davies

person
ottery

Strong support for Otter Nurseries' reservoir plan

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor decked area at Coldharbour Field Kitchen

Food with a view at Ottery's new field kitchen restaurant

Philippa Davies

person