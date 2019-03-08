Advanced search

Otter Vale Art Society annual showcase exhibition

PUBLISHED: 17:17 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 30 July 2019

Trevor Waugh with his painting of roses. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

Otter Vale Art Society

The Otter Vale Art Society's annual exhibition - a showcase of its members' best work of the year - runs from Friday, August 9 until Saturday 17.

A large selection of work will be on display, and this year some of the artists will also be selling cards of their paintings.

The works will be judged by a visiting artist and prizes will be awarded in several categories.

The exhibition is at The Institute, Yonder Steet, Ottery St Mary, open from 10am until 5pm daily. Admission is just £1.

The society hosts regular demonstations by visiting artists. On Friday, July 5, Trevor Waugh created a watercolour of roses in sunlight. Trevor's work has impressed the horticultural experts at Kew Royal Botanical Gardens so much, they have commissioned a book of his rose paintings, due out next year. They said "We have plenty of botanically accurate painters, but you paint the heart of the rose."

For more details of what OVAS do, visit the website https://www.ottervaleartsociety.com/

Comments have been disabled on this article.

