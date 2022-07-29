Otter Vale art society annual exhibition

The Otter Vale art society is holding an art exhibition to showcase members' work this August.

The event, held every summer to showcase the work of its members, takes place from 10am to 5pm at the Ottery Institute, in Yonder Street, Ottery St Mary, from Friday, August 5 until Saturday, August 13.

All members may exhibit their work for a small fee and 15 per cent of sales go to help the society’s funds.

There is also a chance to purchase some of the work exhibited on the day.

Work is judged by an independent visiting artist, with prizes awarded in several categories on the day.

Otter Vale Art Society was founded in 1976, and a spokesperson said: “We are a lively friendly group and offer a warm welcome to amateur and professional artists of all abilities as well as those simply interested in the visual arts.”

Nickie Bitschi, member of the Otter Vale art society with Sparrow Talk - Credit: Chris Poole.



