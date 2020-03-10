Otter Vale Art Society artist demonstration - Jake Winkle

Watercolour painter Jake Winkle will demonstrate his techniques to the Otter Vale Art Society (OVAS) on Friday, April 3.

The award-winning Dorset-based artist believes watercolours should be 'bold and translucent'.

He is known for his paintings of wildlife and horse racing, and he is inspired by light and movement.

He exhibits widely in the south of England and elsewhere, and has been commissioned to produce work for individuals and organisations including The National Trust.

He is a regular contributor to The Artist, and runs classes, demonstrations and workshops in Dorset and further afield. He has also made three DVDs on watercolour techniques.

The demonstration will be at The Institute, from 7.30pm. OVAS demonstrations are all open to non-members and visitors, for an admission fee of £3.

The society also holds regular, informal painting groups, organises workshops, and has a very popular exhibition every summer.

Visit its website www.ottervaleartsociety.com for more information and the programme of events.