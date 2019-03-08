Artist demonstrates pastel techniques at Otter Vale Art Society

Artist Colin Allbrook with his picture of the inside of a barn. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society Otter Vale Art Society

A demonstration of how to capture colour and light with pastels was the focus of the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting on Friday, October 4.

The visiting artist was SouthWest Arts academician Colin Allbrook, who created a picture of the inside of a farm outbuilding.

One of his favourite subjects is scenes on a farm, particularly working barns.

Working from a sketch he began with a carefully detailed drawing and then built up layer upon layer of subtly graded colour.

Given more time, Colin would have added some darker tones, but he had already captured the mood and light in the lambing shed.

The society's next monthly meeting will be on Friday, November 1.

Instead of the usual art demonstration, the teacher and professor Anthony Slinn will give a theatrical lecture on Van Gogh.

It starts at 2pm at the Ottery Institute, and is open to non-members for an admission fee of £2.

Visit the Otter Vale Art Society's website for more information.