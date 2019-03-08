Advanced search

Artist demonstrates pastel techniques at Otter Vale Art Society

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2019

Artist Colin Allbrook with his picture of the inside of a barn. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

Artist Colin Allbrook with his picture of the inside of a barn. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

Otter Vale Art Society

A demonstration of how to capture colour and light with pastels was the focus of the Otter Vale Art Society's meeting on Friday, October 4.

The visiting artist was SouthWest Arts academician Colin Allbrook, who created a picture of the inside of a farm outbuilding.

One of his favourite subjects is scenes on a farm, particularly working barns.

Working from a sketch he began with a carefully detailed drawing and then built up layer upon layer of subtly graded colour.

Given more time, Colin would have added some darker tones, but he had already captured the mood and light in the lambing shed.

The society's next monthly meeting will be on Friday, November 1.

Instead of the usual art demonstration, the teacher and professor Anthony Slinn will give a theatrical lecture on Van Gogh.

It starts at 2pm at the Ottery Institute, and is open to non-members for an admission fee of £2.

Visit the Otter Vale Art Society's website for more information.

Most Read

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Artist demonstrates pastel techniques at Otter Vale Art Society

Artist Colin Allbrook with his picture of the inside of a barn. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

Children’s activities at Sidmouth Library

Planting seeds outside Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists