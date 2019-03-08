Advanced search

Van Gogh lecture at OVAS November meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:55 17 November 2019

The Otter Vale Art Society (OVAS) held its last meeting of the year on Friday, November 1, with a guest speaker instead of the demonstration of painting techniques.

Professor Anthony Slinn presented a lecture on Vincent Van Gogh.

OVAS spokesman Chris Poole said: "The talk touched on both the relatively well-known - his heavily religious upbringing, his most famous paintings, his closeness and reliance upon his brother Theo, his ill-fated period with Paul Gauguin, the lack of appreciation in his own lifetime - and the less well-known, such as his early dark sombre paintings and drawings, that he was the second Vincent (born a year to the day after the death of his older namesake), his period of happiness teaching in London and so forth."

OVAS holds regular meetings with artist demonstrations, along with workshops, and has an annual exhibition. The group welcomes new members. For more information, visit its website.

