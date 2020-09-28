Otter Vale Art Society is ‘Artfully Carrying On!

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:07 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 28 September 2020

Otter Vale Art Society art exhibition features Shanty Town by Hashim Akib Picture: Hashim Akib

Otter Vale Art Society art exhibition features Shanty Town by Hashim Akib Picture: Hashim Akib

Hashim Akib

During lockdown the Otter Vale Art Society kept active and in contact with its members by hosting several different events.

This included the group’s first ever online art exhibition during August. Such was the success of this exhibition, that it has been extended until the end of December. The East Devon art group used the virtual platform Zoom to allow members and guests to watch the monthly demonstrations led by a variety of artists.

The most recent Zoom demonstration was hosted by artist Hashim Akin who gave a stunning display of painting using acrylics that managed to blur the line between Impressionist and Abstract. The end result can be seen on the society’s website.

Even more online demonstrations are scheduled for the months ahead. The next demonstration, with artist Julie Dunster, is on Friday, October 2. See www.ottervaleartsociety.com

