Jewellery-mending Magpies shine at raising funds for Hospiscare

The Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare's Magpies group, who clean and repair donated jewellery and sell it on to raise funds - Credit: Cathy Badley

The Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare are springing back into fundraising with two events next month.

A ploughman’s lunch will be held at the Royal British Legion in West Hill on Saturday, March 5, and there will be a book sale with coffee and cakes available at Tipton Village Hall on Saturday, March 19, starting at 9.30am.

Both events will also be a chance to buy repaired and upcycled jewellery from the Magpies, a small group from the Otter Vale Friends committee who wash, sterilise, mend and remake donated items.

Jill White from the Friends said: “They attend all of our events and over the last few years have raised a lot of money for the hospice.

“If during spring cleaning unwanted pieces are found, please bring them along as our stocks always need replacing.

“We are so looking forward to being able to start raising valuable funds. A special thank you to all our supporters for their help these last couple of years and we look forward to seeing you soon.”