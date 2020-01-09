Advanced search

Dog ban for Ottery allotments upheld after poo found close to plots

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 January 2020

Ottery allotments. Ref sho 02 20TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery allotments. Ref sho 02 20TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A dog ban for Ottery's allotments has been upheld by the town council after poo was seen near the plots.

The allotments, at Higher Ridge Way, prohibit dogs but council CEO Christine McIntyre said pets are 'clearly' going onto them.

She said: "We have had a photograph sent in by a very aggrieved allotment holder of dog poo on passing the allotments."

The town council previously sent out a survey to allotment holders asking if they think dogs should be allowed on the site.

The results were 28 votes against and 26 for.

Councillor Dean Stewart proposed that the council follows the result of the survey and upholds the ban.

Cllr Elli Pang questioned whether dogs should be allowed on the allotments provided they are on leads.

Cllr Stewart Lucas said the situation would 'turn into Pandora's Box very quickly' if the ban was scrapped.

The dog ban was unanimously upheld.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Under-9s net super sponsorship to become first Ottery team to get the new club kit

The Ottery St Mary Under-9s.Picture: OSMFC

Sidmouth bowlers edged out in close encounter with Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

Getting the money on

Police think early morning caravan blaze in Newton Poppleford was started deliberately

Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists