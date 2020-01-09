Dog ban for Ottery allotments upheld after poo found close to plots

Ottery allotments. Ref sho 02 20TI 7008. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A dog ban for Ottery's allotments has been upheld by the town council after poo was seen near the plots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The allotments, at Higher Ridge Way, prohibit dogs but council CEO Christine McIntyre said pets are 'clearly' going onto them.

She said: "We have had a photograph sent in by a very aggrieved allotment holder of dog poo on passing the allotments."

The town council previously sent out a survey to allotment holders asking if they think dogs should be allowed on the site.

The results were 28 votes against and 26 for.

Councillor Dean Stewart proposed that the council follows the result of the survey and upholds the ban.

Cllr Elli Pang questioned whether dogs should be allowed on the allotments provided they are on leads.

Cllr Stewart Lucas said the situation would 'turn into Pandora's Box very quickly' if the ban was scrapped.

The dog ban was unanimously upheld.