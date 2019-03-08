Advanced search

Crews 4am callout to tackle baler fire

PUBLISHED: 08:19 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 15 July 2019

An accidental fire prompted an early morning call out for fire crews after a hay baler caught fire.

The fire service was called at 4.02am on Monday, July 15, after reports of a hay baler alight within an agricultural barn.

Fire engines from Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth and a water bowser from Danes Castle were sent to an address in Higher Metcombe.

Crews arrived to find a baler in a yard with smoke issues.

They extinguished it using a hose reel jet and small tools.

A fire service spokesman said: "There was 10 per cent damage by fire and the cause of the fire was accidental."

