East Devon charity’s hamper success and hunt for new trustees

PUBLISHED: 08:31 26 December 2018

A charity has seen ‘unprecedented’ support to send a record number of hampers to bereaved families thanks to kind shoppers in Ottery.

Exmouth-based Pete’s Dragons have thanked shoppers who donated gifts, food, and festive items to its festive operation.

Volunteers collected donations at Sainsbury’s and The Donkey Sanctuary, in Sidmouth, and were able to fill 60 parcels to send to families across Devon, Cornwall - and for the first time Somerset.

Pete’s Dragons is recruiting new trustees from across East Devon to support about 300 people in Devon affected by suicide.

Graham and Lesley Rowland, from Ottery, were asked to join the board of trustees and encouraged others to come forward.

Graham said: “Please join, they play an important role within the community and need more volunteers.”

To find out more email hq@petesdragons.org.uk or call 01395 277780.

