East Devon elections 2019; Meet the candidates for EDDC's Ottery and West Hill seats

Ottery town. Ref sho 10-17TI 8332. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Election season is fast approaching with candidates hoping to claim one of the four seats available within the Ottery and West Hill district.

Meet the candidates that are standing for Ottery St Mary and West Hill and Aylesbeare.

Ottery St Mary (three seats)

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Paul Carter (Conservative)

Born in the heart of the Ottery St Mary Town Ward, I have lived and worked within the farming community in East Devon all my life. I have been on the town council for nearly 15 years. I have been planning chairman and now proud to be deputy mayor. Becoming a district councillor in 2015, I have enhanced my knowledge and experience in dealing with local issues and very much look forward to continuing with this.

Anne Edwards (Conservative)

I have been a town councillor for the past four years and have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and wish to continue to pro-actively serve the community.

I am currently chair of HR, vice chair of planning and have been involved in various working groups. I have been working towards securing the future of the local hospital and representative on the Business Forum, Ottery in Bloom and regeneration group. I relocated with my husband 10 years ago.

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

As a local resident I have lived in Ottery for 26 years and in the area for about 52 years. I used to be in Whimple Scouts and went to the Kings School. I also used to be in Whimple and Broadclyst Young Farmers Club. I have been an independent councillor since 2015 and always aim to find the best outcome for the community without influence from any party line.

Luke Gray (Labour)

Luke feels privileged to be a Labour candidate to represent Ottery St Mary. He has lived in Devon for 27 years and taught at King's School. He is concerned about the opportunities of young people as many do not see any future for them in this area.

“A priority for the council should be the provision of good quality, affordable social housing. This would give our young people the chance to start to build their lives here.”

Vicky Johns (Independent)

'I believe it is important for councillors to talk to and more importantly listen to their constituents. If I am voted in as an independent councillor, I will be looking to represent the people within the Ottery Ward to the best of my abilities. I have lived in Ottery for over 35 years, including going to Ottery Primary and The King's School. So I have seen how much it has grown and changed over the years.'

Margaret Piper (Conservative)

Has been approached for comment.

Geoff Pratt (Independent)

“Being independent means that I represent you rather than a political party and am free to decide things on their merits rather than from a political standpoint. I am a founder member of the Ottery St Mary Neighbourhood

Plan working group and have chaired the town's regeneration working group and been a Ottery town councillor since 2014. I am a property lawyer by profession and have lived in the Parish for the past 12 years.”

Harv Sethi (Independent)

Over 25 years working within the travel and events industry. My aim is to encourage greater tourism within the East Devon area whilst also helping resolve serious issues that can help those less fortunate. I bring fresh ideas and support any vision that enhances our community, and I would like to introduce more public events to help bring the town together.

West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

John Sheaves and Jessica Bailey are standing for EDDC's West Hill and Aylesbeare seat. Picture: Contributed John Sheaves and Jessica Bailey are standing for EDDC's West Hill and Aylesbeare seat. Picture: Contributed

Jess Bailey (Independent)

“As an Independent I will act in the best interests of residents rather than toeing the Conservative party line. I have a proven track record of representing local residents as a parish councillor for 5 years. My key pledges are: to resist Conservative large scale development proposals; to fight for the future of Ottery Hospital; to improve road safety and community open spaces and to stand up for residents against developers on harmful planning applications.”

John Sheaves (Conservative)

“I have lived in the West Hill and Aylesbeare ward for all of my life, and been able to take advantage of the opportunities that this wonderful area has offered.

I want our children to be able to take advantage of these opportunities.

“A strong regional economy, a wonderful environment which is looked after, and a good mix of housing provision for all are essential ingredients for a sustainable lifestyle for everybody.”