Ottery ‘aparthotel’ application refused

Ottery Town Council's planning committee discussed the application. Picture: Archant Archant

Permission to convert three barns into nine one-bedroom units has been refused.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposals submitted for a change of use of the agricultural buildings at Ware Farm was refused last week.

The application had been submitted as a permitted development rights (PDR) application, which allows for certain types of work to be carried out without needing to apply for planning permission.

Applicant Feniton Park Ltd hopes to convert three buildings into nine one-bedroom ‘aparthotel’ units, within use class C.

Devon Highways had said it has no objection to the Chineway Hill application.

East Devon District Council refused the plans on the grounds that the current class R did not apply to the buildings.

The planning officer added that there was no sufficient evidence to prove the barns were in agricultural use in July 2012.

Ottery Town Council and residents near the farm had also objected to the proposals at a recent planning meeting.