Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery ‘aparthotel’ application refused

PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 February 2019

Ottery Town Council's planning committee discussed the application. Picture: Archant

Ottery Town Council's planning committee discussed the application. Picture: Archant

Archant

Permission to convert three barns into nine one-bedroom units has been refused.

Proposals submitted for a change of use of the agricultural buildings at Ware Farm was refused last week.

The application had been submitted as a permitted development rights (PDR) application, which allows for certain types of work to be carried out without needing to apply for planning permission.

Applicant Feniton Park Ltd hopes to convert three buildings into nine one-bedroom ‘aparthotel’ units, within use class C.

Devon Highways had said it has no objection to the Chineway Hill application.

East Devon District Council refused the plans on the grounds that the current class R did not apply to the buildings.

The planning officer added that there was no sufficient evidence to prove the barns were in agricultural use in July 2012.

Ottery Town Council and residents near the farm had also objected to the proposals at a recent planning meeting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

£300k to boost Sidmouth tourism from Sanditon

Cathy Gardner outside Sanditon. Ref shs 07 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidbury cricketers preparing for life in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League

Suspect wanted for 18 month hotel burglary spate

Stephen Price, 53, is wanted by police as a suspect for a series of hotel burglaries. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ottery ‘aparthotel’ application refused

Ottery Town Council's planning committee discussed the application. Picture: Archant

East Devon Short Mat Bowls League latest - too close to call at the top of the table

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

Help Scooby-Doo the dog find a safe place to call home

ARC dog Scooby-Doo the collie cross. Ref shs 07 19TI 0261. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists