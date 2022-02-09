News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidmouth Church bells ring for the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 7:24 AM February 9, 2022
east devon

Ringers who rang for the Queen's 70th anniversary of her accession - Credit: Sidmouth Parish Church

Church bells were ringing in Sidmouth to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's ascension to the throne. 

On Sunday, (February 6) the bells were rung as usual before the morning service, with a selection of call changes including ‘Queens’ rung on all 10 bells.

Town ringers were joined by two Sidbury ringers and in the afternoon, an extended touch of Grandsire Doubles rang out. 

Ottery and Sidmouth already have big plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

Ottery Town Council were early to announce The ‘Let’s Create Jubilee’ fund, aimed at supporting communities to develop creative and cultural activities in celebration of the historic occasion.

The fund is backed by the Arts Council England (ACE) with money from the National Lottery.

The main Jubilee celebrations will take place in June and Sidmouth bellringers plan to celebrate this with more special ringing.



Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

