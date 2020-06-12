Ottery boy raises hundreds of pounds for charity after grandad’s diagnosis

Ten-year-old Jayden Rowland-Phillips, from Ottery, is pleased with his new hair cut. Picture: Leanne Rowland Archant

A little boy, inspired to raise money for Cancer Research after his grandad’s diagnosis, has made more than £600 with a sponsored headshave.

Ten-year-old Jayden Rowland-Phillips, from Ottery, smashed not only his first target of £100 but his second of £500, raising a total of £607.

Jayden arranged to have his headshave on his 10th birthday on June 3 – the day his grandad was going in for his second round of chemotherapy.

Jayden’s mum Leanne Rowland said: “We are all beyond proud of him, a few tears were shed that day.

“It was good timing for him to do it as his grandad has literally just lost his hair.

“Jayden is an inspiration to us all, he has done amazingly.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/jayden039s-head-shave to donate to Jayden’s cause.

