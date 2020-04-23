Ottery boy’s fancy-dress walks ‘brighten up’ coronavirus lockdown days

Liam Ghazghazi as Pikachu. Picture; Rebecca Ghazghazi Rebecca Ghazghazi

A 12-year-old boy in Ottery has been spreading smiles during lockdown by walking around dressed as a bright yellow Pokemon character in his allocated exercise time.

Liam Ghazghazi has also raised more than £300 for the children’s Bramble ward at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital.

His mother Rebecca explained that it all began when Liam decided to put on his Pikachu costume and stand outside his cousins’ house, waving at them, to cheer them up.

She said: “People came out to take photos, some waved from their windows.

“Someone suggested that he should collect money, so he chose Bramble Ward, and in his allocated exercise time he went to places around Ottery waving at people.

“People wanted photos with him. So many people said, ‘you have brightened up my day’.”

The novelty walks came to an end when Liam damaged his costume, but he has raised a total of £322 from the exercise.