Tickety-Boo mince pies raise funds for cancer charity

Liz White, of Tickety-Boo, holding a plate of mince pies. Picture: Sue Cade Archant

An Ottery coffee shop has pledged to raise vital funds for its chosen charity with a special mince pie week later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liz White, of Tickety-Boo, with a plate of mince pies. Picture: Sue Cade Liz White, of Tickety-Boo, with a plate of mince pies. Picture: Sue Cade

Between Tuesday, December 17, and Saturday, December 21, staff at Tickety-Boo, in Mill Street, will donate all the proceeds from sales of the mince pies to Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF).

Tickety-Boo chef Trystan Bridgman said: "All our mince pies are made in the traditional way by our talented baker Lesley.

"We are hoping that there will be huge demand for them so we can raise a good amount to add a festive boost to our ongoing fundraising for ELF."

ELF provides vital support to patients with blood cancer and other disorders who attend the haematology centre at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Staff at Tickety-Boo recommend customers have a pot of tea and a portion of clotted cream to go with the fundraising mince pies.