A report by the Care Quality Commission has rated the King’s Manor Care Home as ‘good’ and praised the ‘warm and friendly’ staff.

The CQC produced the report on the Ottery St Mary home after inspectors made an unannounced visit in September this year.

They concluded that the home was ‘good’ in all areas, and their report said: “Staff understood people’s needs and responded to them patiently and were warm and friendly at all times.

“Our observations showed people were being supported and cared for with kindness. People's choices were fully respected, and staff were actively listening to people to ensure their views were heard and their diverse needs met.”

Relatives’ comments recorded by the inspectors included: “We feel she is safe and well cared for …They are very, very kind.”

The inspectors spoke with 12 staff including, nurse lead, senior carers, housekeeping staff, a cook and hospitality staff, the registered manager and the operations manager, as well as some of the home’s residents and family members. They reviewed files, records and care plans.

Their report said ‘there was sufficient staff with the right skills and competencies to provide safe and effective care.’ It said staff training and support was seen as key to providing high quality care and support’ and the staff appreciated this, with one team member saying: “This is the best training I have ever had since working in care.”

The report acknowledged that during the pandemic there had been times staffing levels had fallen slightly below the desired numbers. This had not compromised anyone’s safety, but meant some residents had to wait slightly longer for care and support during busy times.

The care home's manager Marita Westaway said: “I am delighted with this hugely positive CQC report which rightly highlights the quality of care we provide, the positive relationships we’ve built up, and how kind and committed our staff are.

“The culture embedded here is centred around treating everyone with respect and supporting their independence, individuality and choices – and that really comes shining through in this report. I am so proud of our fantastic team – we have come through this inspection with flying colours despite all the challenges the sector has experienced over the past almost two years.”



