Winter parking offer set to be fast-tracked for Ottery

PUBLISHED: 13:25 25 September 2019

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A drop in footfall for retail businesses in Ottery could mean the town is immune from district-wide parking tariff hikes.

Proposals to increase the price of parking in East Devon car parks includes a plan to introduce the district council's winter offer a month early in Ottery.

Cabinet papers, published by East Devon District Council (EDDC), said the £2 a day flat rate offer could begin 'with immediate effect rather than waiting until November'.

EDDC say Ottery St Mary Town Council suggested that the previous price increases had negatively impacted traders in the town.

In the agenda papers, Andrew Ennis, EDDC service lead officer, said: "Our car park transaction data for June and July does suggest a reduction in activity although the situation is significantly more complex with other towns where tariffs had not changed seeing similar reductions.

"However, I am proposing that we introduce our usual winter price offer here with immediate effect."

The proposals will be discussed by the EDDC cabinet on Wednesday, October 4.

