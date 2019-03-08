Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery chefs up for national awards

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 September 2019

Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Archant

Not one, but two Ottery chefs are up for national awards.

Head chef Cathryn McCollum, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care HomeHead chef Cathryn McCollum, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

King's Manor Care Home has revealed the news that its two head chefs have both been shortlisted as finalists in two separate awards.

Michelle Stroud, who took part in the Food and Families festival locally by demonstrating how they catered for different people's needs at the home, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Care Home Chef award at the Great British Care Awards.

She plans to go forward to the next stage on October 14 in Bristol.

Cathryn McCollum, who is the second chef at the home, took part in the Maria Mallaband Care Group Chef of the Year competition and has been shortlisted after cooking a three-course meal fore regional judge, Ottery's mayor and members of Honiton Chamber of Commerce.

Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care HomeHead chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

She is now preparing for the next round which will be judged by members of the Maria Malaband Care Group team and celebrity chef Paul Welburn.

Most Read

Plans to turn Sidmouth car park into pay-and-display facility could force closure of pet shop

James and Liza McLean with their petition with their daughter Eris and dog Fink. Ref shs 39 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

‘Absurd’ plans to hike up prices at Sidmouth car parks could ‘spell disaster’ for town centre

Artwork on the wall of the Ham car park. Ref shs 5321-30-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Headteacher to leave Sidmouth school after 11 years

St John's School headteacher Mike Burgess with deputy Caroline Ward. Ref shs 7908-49-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to turn Sidmouth car park into pay-and-display facility could force closure of pet shop

James and Liza McLean with their petition with their daughter Eris and dog Fink. Ref shs 39 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

IN PICTURES: Sidmouth Carnival 2019

The Sidvale float at Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 19TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

‘Absurd’ plans to hike up prices at Sidmouth car parks could ‘spell disaster’ for town centre

Artwork on the wall of the Ham car park. Ref shs 5321-30-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Headteacher to leave Sidmouth school after 11 years

St John's School headteacher Mike Burgess with deputy Caroline Ward. Ref shs 7908-49-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate another superb year all-round

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Running Club’s junior running group is back for another run

Sidmouth Seniors’ Autumn Cup win for trio

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Bowls Club final drive success for trio

Sidmouth bowlers who took part in a most enjoyable final drive as the curtain came down on the 2019 outdoor season. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club teams suffer mixed bag of results

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists