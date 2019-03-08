Ottery chefs up for national awards

Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home Archant

Not one, but two Ottery chefs are up for national awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head chef Cathryn McCollum, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home Head chef Cathryn McCollum, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

King's Manor Care Home has revealed the news that its two head chefs have both been shortlisted as finalists in two separate awards.

Michelle Stroud, who took part in the Food and Families festival locally by demonstrating how they catered for different people's needs at the home, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Care Home Chef award at the Great British Care Awards.

She plans to go forward to the next stage on October 14 in Bristol.

Cathryn McCollum, who is the second chef at the home, took part in the Maria Mallaband Care Group Chef of the Year competition and has been shortlisted after cooking a three-course meal fore regional judge, Ottery's mayor and members of Honiton Chamber of Commerce.

Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home Head chef Michelle Stroud, of Kings Manor, is up for a national award. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

She is now preparing for the next round which will be judged by members of the Maria Malaband Care Group team and celebrity chef Paul Welburn.