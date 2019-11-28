Advanced search

Forest of trees wow crowds and organisers at Ottery Christmas Tree Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:19 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 28 November 2019

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5306. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5306. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A 'forest' of trees is drawing crowds to Ottery church for the town's annual Christmas tree festival.

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5308. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5308. Picture: Terry Ife

The Friends of Ottery St Mary Parish Church have seen the event go from strength to strength with a record number of displays this year as it enters its ninth year.

There are 58 trees in the church this year which have been decorated by participants aged three to 90.

Among the display is the Ottery St Mary flower arranging club which has decorated its tree to represent its 50th anniversary.

Organisers saw a strong start to the festival with more than 200 people coming through the door on Wednesday (November 27).

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5302. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5302. Picture: Terry Ife

Organiser Carol Bennett, from the friends' group, said: "It has been absolutely brilliant.

"It has been a fantastic day. It's just amazing how they come up with different ideas year after year after year. It's just absolutely amazing.

"It's what we wanted when we planned the first one. We wanted it to be for the community and bring the town together."

The festival is running until Saturday (November 30).

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5303. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5303. Picture: Terry Ife

Doors are open from 11am to 8pm on Friday to coincide with late night shopping, 11am to 5pm on Saturday. Refreshments are available.

The trees will still be available to see in the church on Sunday, but only between services. There will be no refreshments.

Among the many trees on display is one representing Ottery St Mary Town Council, decorated by councillors, staff and helpers.

The council's deputy CEO, Liz Graveney, expressed her gratitude to all those involved.

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5300. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5300. Picture: Terry Ife

She said: "Special thanks to Cllr Vicky Johns and her daughter Lottie for the handmade Christmas decorations, which are amazing and must have taken hours of work."

She also thanked Emma Grainger who helped put the tree in place on the Tuesday before the festival opened.

"We think the town council has a Christmas tree to be proud of," she said.

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5299. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5299. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5292. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5292. Picture: Terry Ife

Robert Neal with the Heritage Society tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5276. Picture: Terry IfeRobert Neal with the Heritage Society tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5276. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5274. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5274. Picture: Terry Ife

The Fffocus Ladies with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry IfeThe Fffocus Ladies with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5260. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5260. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5259. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5259. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of the Mothers Union with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5251. Picture: Terry IfeMembers of the Mothers Union with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5251. Picture: Terry Ife

Catriona Paton taking pictures of The Mens Shed tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5248. Picture: Terry IfeCatriona Paton taking pictures of The Mens Shed tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5248. Picture: Terry Ife

Three year old Sadie Housden at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5241. Picture: Terry IfeThree year old Sadie Housden at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5241. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5250. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5250. Picture: Terry Ife

Arthur Passey, Wendy and Brian Cammack with the church shop tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5231. Picture: Terry IfeArthur Passey, Wendy and Brian Cammack with the church shop tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5231. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of the church with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5238. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of the church with their tree at the Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5238. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival organiser Carol Bennett with The Sewing Room tree made by Juliet Squires. Ref sho 48 19TI 5228. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival organiser Carol Bennett with The Sewing Room tree made by Juliet Squires. Ref sho 48 19TI 5228. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5230. Picture: Terry IfeFriends of Ottery christmas tree festival. Ref sho 48 19TI 5230. Picture: Terry Ife

L-R councillor Vicky Johns, Cllr Geoff Pratt, Cllr Richard Grainer, Chris McIntyre, Liz Graveney. Picture: Ottery Town CouncilL-R councillor Vicky Johns, Cllr Geoff Pratt, Cllr Richard Grainer, Chris McIntyre, Liz Graveney. Picture: Ottery Town Council

