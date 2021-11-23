News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Festive forest' to adorn church as Ottery Christmas Tree Festival returns

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM November 23, 2021
Ottery St Mary Christmas Tree Festival in church

The Ottery St Mary Christmas Tree Festival makes a comeback this year, starting at the parish church on Wednesday, November 24 and running until Saturday 27. 

The event sees dozens of local groups, organisations and businesses decorating trees, sometimes with a theme reflecting their activities, to make a festive display.  

Ottery Christmas Tree Festival in parish church

The festival has been held since 2010, and has gone from strength to strength with increasing numbers of decorated trees being created. This year there will be more than 40, and the festive forest will still be in place when the church has its Advent Carol Service on Sunday, November 28 at 6.30pm. 

Ottery Christmas Tree Festival in parish church

The opening hours will be from 11am until 5pm, with late opening on Friday, November 26 to coincide with the late-night shopping. Refreshments will be available daily: teas, coffees, cakes and also soup lunches. 

Entry is free, with donations for church funds. 

