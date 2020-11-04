Advanced search

Ottery church calls off Act of Remembrance after lockdown announcement

PUBLISHED: 11:09 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 04 November 2020

Ottery St Mary's Church. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary's Church. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Remembrance services across the country are being cancelled after the Government’s announcement that England will be entering a second lockdown

Remembrance services in Ottery St Mary have been called off due to the Government’s announcement that the country will be entering a second lock down this week.

St Mary’s Church in Ottery has confirmed Sunday services will not be taking place during lockdown and a planned Act of Remembrance on November 11 will now not take place.

Parish Administrator, Sue Jeacock, told the Ottery Herald that the church will be open for private prayer two mornings a week and parishioners will not be prohibited from visiting the churchyard to pay their respects privately.

“It is with sadness that we at St Mary’s Church will be closing for Sunday services during the lock-down,” said Sue.

“In addition, the Act of Remembrance on November 11 will also not be taking place. The church, however, will continue to be open for private prayer on a Wednesday and a Friday morning from 10am to noon.

“Wreaths will be placed by us around the War Memorial prior to Sunday, November 8, and those who wish to visit the churchyard to pay their respects privately are welcome to do so, ensuring they follow Government guidance on Covid-restricted activity and gatherings.”

The decision from St Mary’s Church follows the Government’s announcement at the weekend that a national lockdown will begin on Thursday, November 5.

Local councils and faith leaders have been told Remembrance Sunday events can still take place at public war memorials or cenotaphs, if the events have been COVID-19 risk assessed, and if organisers have taken all reasonable steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The guidance sets out certain conditions, including that events should be outdoors, be short and focussing on wreath laying, that attendees should be kept to a minimum and that they, including military bands, should observe social distancing, and that public viewing of the event should be minimised.

Some people are legally permitted to attend events to commemorate Remembrance Sunday as participants, but while members of the public are permitted to stop and watch the event as spectators, organisers will take steps to discourage the public from attending, mindful of the risk especially to veterans and other vulnerable attendees.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

Sainsbury’s denies 24-hour opening claim in Ottery

Rows of shopping trolleys

The Amazing Biodiversity of the Sid Valley

Honey Bee on Verbena bonariensis Picture: Chris Triner

Brave Sidmouth teen’s anorexia battle

Tilly Symonds, sixteen years old. Tilly will be sky diving for charity on July 3rd. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 3014-24-11AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

New cafe set to open at former Carinas Nite Club venue

Debbie Ellis in the new cafe at the former Carinas Nite Club premises Picture: Mike Dibble

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

Sainsbury’s denies 24-hour opening claim in Ottery

Rows of shopping trolleys

The Amazing Biodiversity of the Sid Valley

Honey Bee on Verbena bonariensis Picture: Chris Triner

Brave Sidmouth teen’s anorexia battle

Tilly Symonds, sixteen years old. Tilly will be sky diving for charity on July 3rd. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 3014-24-11AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

New cafe set to open at former Carinas Nite Club venue

Debbie Ellis in the new cafe at the former Carinas Nite Club premises Picture: Mike Dibble

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Ottery church calls off Act of Remembrance after lockdown announcement

Ottery St Mary's Church. Picture: Terry Ife

The Amazing Biodiversity of the Sid Valley

Honey Bee on Verbena bonariensis Picture: Chris Triner

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

Alison Hernandez: Investment and public scrutiny are helping to improve the 101 service

Perhaps not enough people understand that ‘WebChat’ and the ‘contact us’ form on the police website are equally good, if not better, ways of contacting the force