Ottery Church at the centre of town's Jubilee celebrations

A series of events ‘to bring the community together’ was held at Ottery St Mary Parish Church during the town’s Jubilee weekend.

The Union Jack flag was flown from the church tower, a Jubilee flower arrangement in red, white and blue decorated the church, and community bunting on display around the churchyard.

A piece of the community bunting that was hung around Ottery churchyard - Credit: Contributed

Jubilee flowers in Ottery Church - Credit: Contributed

On the first day of the extended Bank Holiday weekend, Thursday, June 4, the Jubilee celebrations began with an evening concert at the church featuring music and words from the Queen’s Coronation service in 1953. This was followed by the torchlit parade and the lighting of Ottery’s Jubilee beacon.

On Friday and Saturday, Jubilee celebrations continued elsewhere in the town, with events organised by the town council including a community picnic at Land of Canaan on the Friday and a vintage-style tea dance at The Institute.

On Sunday morning there was a Jubilee Songs of Praise in the churchyard, with hymns chosen by the congregation and accompanied by the Ottery Silver Band. On Sunday afternoon there was a family party in the church, with its start officially announced by the Town Crier, Laurie Palmer.

Ottery Town Crier Laurie Palmer announcing the Jubilee party - Credit: Contributed

The party featured competitions, games, quizzes, food, and the chance to have your photo taken on a throne that was lent to the church by Whittons of Honiton. There was a teddy zip wire outside the church, and all those who attended the party received Platinum Jubilee souvenir coins and books.

The Rev Lydia Cook trying out the Jubilee throne - Credit: Contributed

Ottery’s team rector, the Rev Lydia Cook, said: “It was great to gather as a community on Sunday morning to celebrate in words and hymns our Queen's long life of service. The Silver Band gave a wonderful accompaniment to our singing, and the rain held off.

“The afternoon's party was again an opportunity to bring our community together in simple fun. To hear the church ring with laughter and chatter, to see young and old together and to enjoy food and games really warmed the heart.

“I hope that people will be able to draw on the good feelings the weekend brought in the days and weeks to come.”