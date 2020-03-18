Ottery church services cancelled, but church remains ‘open, warm and welcoming’

Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

All services at Ottery St Mary Parish Church have been suspended because of the coronavirus, in keeping with the guidance from the Church of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But the church remains open to anyone who feels a need to come in.

A spokesman for the church said this morning (Wednesday, March 18) that there will be no services at the church, or any other public gatherings there, until further notice.

But the spokesman said: “The church is open every day and we’re very happy for people to come in, sit and say a prayer, or light a candle for someone.

“We’re open, warm and welcoming, but we are asking people to keep their distance from one another, in keeping with the guidelines.”

The church has already put systems in place to keep in contact with members of the congregation who are on their own.

Funerals will still take place, but will be scaled down and conducted according to the coronavirus guidelines.