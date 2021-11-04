Rt Rev Robert Atwell and new team rector Rev Lydia Cook at Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Also pictured are some of the church wardens from the Otter Vale Mission Community and the archdeacon of Exeter, the Venerable Andrew Beane. - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

A new team rector has joined Ottery St Mary Parish Church.

Rev Lydia Cook was welcomed with an official licensing service held at the church on Monday, October 25.

She will have particular responsibility for the parishes of Ottery St Mary, Wiggaton and Alfington.

The service was attended by the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Robert Atwell, the Archdeacon of Exeter, the Venerable Andrew Beane, some of the church wardens from the Otter Vale Mission Community and members of the local community including the mayor, Vicky Johns.

Lydia has replaced the former rector Rev Steve Weston who retired in July and went to live in the South Hams. She read Theology at Oxford and her first job as a curate was in the parish of Brackley in the Diocese of Peterborough. She has considerable experience of rural and market town ministry, initially in the Diocese of Oxford and then in the Diocese of Salisbury. While in the parish of Sturminster Newton she combined serving as a self-supporting minister with running a 32-acre smallholding. In 2015 she was appointed rector of the Okeford Benefice in North Dorset, where she also became rural dean and was elected as chair of the house of clergy in the Diocese of Salisbury.

Lydia is married with two sons and two cats. She has a red belt in taekwondo and enjoys music and wilderness walking.

The quilt on display in the church - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

As well as the new rector, there is another recent addition to the church – the Ottery Covid Community Quilt. This was a project that was started in May this year by Minaxi Chauhan-challis (known as Tina) of Samosa Lady. She wanted to give people a creative way to express their feelings about the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as giving them something to do if they were self-isolating. Local residents were encouraged to make 30-centimetre squares of knitting, crochet, embroidery, collage, painted fabric or any other textile, and they were all sewn together in time to go on display at the Food and Families Festival in September.

The Ottery Community Covid Quilt, made by local residents - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

Many people took part, providing colourful squares using a variety of textiles and techniques. The quilt has now gone on display in the church.