News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Ottery church welcomes new rector Lydia

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:08 PM November 4, 2021
Group of clergy in church

Rt Rev Robert Atwell and new team rector Rev Lydia Cook at Ottery St Mary Parish Church. Also pictured are some of the church wardens from the Otter Vale Mission Community and the archdeacon of Exeter, the Venerable Andrew Beane. - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

A new team rector has joined Ottery St Mary Parish Church. 

Rev Lydia Cook was welcomed with an official licensing service held at the church on Monday, October 25. 

She will have particular responsibility for the parishes of Ottery St Mary, Wiggaton and Alfington. 

The service was attended by the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Robert Atwell, the Archdeacon of Exeter, the Venerable Andrew Beane, some of the church wardens from the Otter Vale Mission Community and members of the local community including the mayor, Vicky Johns. 

Lydia has replaced the former rector Rev Steve Weston who retired in July and went to live in the South Hams. She read Theology at Oxford and her first job as a curate was in the parish of Brackley in the Diocese of Peterborough. She has considerable experience of rural and market town ministry, initially in the Diocese of Oxford and then in the Diocese of Salisbury. While in the parish of Sturminster Newton she combined serving as a self-supporting minister with running a 32-acre smallholding. In 2015 she was appointed rector of the Okeford Benefice in North Dorset, where she also became rural dean and was elected as chair of the house of clergy in the Diocese of Salisbury. 

Lydia is married with two sons and two cats. She has a red belt in taekwondo and enjoys music and wilderness walking. 

Patchwork quilt on display in church

The quilt on display in the church - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

As well as the new rector, there is another recent addition to the church – the Ottery Covid Community Quilt. This was a project that was started in May this year by Minaxi Chauhan-challis (known as Tina) of Samosa Lady. She wanted to give people a creative way to express their feelings about the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as giving them something to do if they were self-isolating. Local residents were encouraged to make 30-centimetre squares of knitting, crochet, embroidery, collage, painted fabric or any other textile, and they were all sewn together in time to go on display at the Food and Families Festival in September.  

Patchwork quilt

The Ottery Community Covid Quilt, made by local residents - Credit: Ottery St Mary Parish Church

Most Read

  1. 1 Ottery entrepreneur in the running for national business award
  2. 2 What is the true cost of Brexit for our farmers and our food supply?
  3. 3 Council tax scammer foiled by elderly Sidmouth lady
  1. 4 Ottery gears up to roll out the barrels again
  2. 5 Date announced for late-night Christmas shopping event in Sidmouth
  3. 6 Kirsteen climbs mountain to help England strike gold
  4. 7 Get fired up for the return of Sidbury's big display this Saturday
  5. 8 Sidmouth's community champion to switch on town's Christmas lights
  6. 9 Valuable advice for farmers as shake-up of payments looms
  7. 10 Ottery fires up once more for its tar barrel tradition

Many people took part, providing colourful squares using a variety of textiles and techniques. The quilt has now gone on display in the church. 

East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial photo of Sidmouth seafront showing where the new planned flood defences will be installed

New £14m Sidmouth Beach Management Scheme takes major step forward

Adam Manning

person
digger underwater

Flood project construction vehicles end up in deep water

Adam Manning

person
jWooden shed used as community centre

Ottery charity Feoffee refused permission for affordable flats plan

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Fire and police vehicles attend incident in Sidmouth

Immigration suspect arrested after fire in empty Sidmouth shop

Philippa Davies

person