Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Volunteers wanting to help Ottery become a carbon free town are being invited a public meeting.

Ottery Town Council is looking to recruit people to join its new working group after it declared a climate change emergency at its June meeting.

As part of the group, the committee will work with experts and carry out research and propose ideas for the council to implement to reach its aim to make the town carbon free by 2030.

Councillor Dean Stewart said: "Ottery St Mary Town Council has declared a Climate Emergency.

"This means that the council is committed to making changes to ensure that the town does everything possible to contribute to a cleaner and better future for the next generations."

The public meeting will be held at The Institute on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

For more information, people can come along to the meeting, or email enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk to register interest.