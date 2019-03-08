Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

PUBLISHED: 17:15 23 June 2019

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Volunteers wanting to help Ottery become a carbon free town are being invited a public meeting.

Ottery Town Council is looking to recruit people to join its new working group after it declared a climate change emergency at its June meeting.

As part of the group, the committee will work with experts and carry out research and propose ideas for the council to implement to reach its aim to make the town carbon free by 2030.

Councillor Dean Stewart said: "Ottery St Mary Town Council has declared a Climate Emergency.

"This means that the council is committed to making changes to ensure that the town does everything possible to contribute to a cleaner and better future for the next generations."

The public meeting will be held at The Institute on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

For more information, people can come along to the meeting, or email enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk to register interest.

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bowing out after 170 years on the high street

David Hemmings of Coles in Ottery. Ref sho 25 19TI 6870. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Month-long trial will see cheaper bus routes between Exeter and rural parishes in the Sid Valley

The Stagecoach South West Exeter Plus boundary will be extended to include Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth and Sidford for a month trial period during the summer. Picture: Stagecoach

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Barrow, Cook and Griffiths half centuries and four wicket hauls for Clayden, Dalton and Fowler as Sidmouth senior XIs net clean sweep of victories

Sidmouth batsman Alex Barrow in action at Exeter. Picture GERRY HUNT

Public meeting to attract climate change group volunteers

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

You call that horse power? Donkey Sanctuary prepare for annual car show

The Donkey Sanctuary's car show will return on July 7. Picture: DARKFAIRYPHOTOGRAPHY

£200,000 rebuild of old church hall set to begin

Jaclynn Baker,John Slade, Haylor Lass and Sandra Duffin of The Meeting Place. Ref shs 24 19TI 6674. Picture: Terry Ife

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists