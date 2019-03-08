Advanced search

Ottery Community Theatre holds singing workshop

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2019

The Institute, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

If you enjoy singing or want to get warmed up for Christmas musical performances, Ottery Community Theatre (OCT) has just the thing for you.

It is holding a workshop with B Sharp Pop Up Choir for an afternoon of singing songs of all genres.

The afternoon will be filled with fun musical activities to get the whole family going, from traditional songs to musical theatre.

This is a great opportunity if you enjoy music or want to brush up on your singing skills ready for OCT's annual pantomime.

All ages are welcome, no experience is necessary, and anyone who has not participated in any of OCT's productions is more than welcome.

The workshop will be held in The Institute on Saturday, September 7, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

This is a free event, although voluntary contributions are more than welcome.

Contact otterycommunitytheatre@gmail.com for more information.

