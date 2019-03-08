Get involved with Ottery Community Theatre’s next panto

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:15 08 September 2019

OCT in action in last year's pantomime, Froggy Froggy. Picture: Catriona Paton

Pantomime season is approaching, and Ottery Community Theatre (OCT) is inviting the local community to get involved in its production.

It will be a new pantomime called Peter's Pan, written and directed by Laura Machin, who promises 'jokes, crocodiles and a little bit of magic'.

Anyone can come forward to act, sing, or help behind the scenes with costumes or lighting. The invitation is open to people of any age, gender or level of experience, including children in year six or above.

There will be an initial read-through on Tuesday, September 10, from 7.15pm until 9.15pm at the United Reformed Church, followed by a casting workshop on Sunday, September 15, from 2pm until 4pm at King's Manor Care Home.

The show will be performed from Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday, January 25 2020.

For more details, contact OCT by emailing otterycommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call Laura on 01404 813741.

