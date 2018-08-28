Advanced search

Ottery Community Theatre prepare to hop into panto with new production

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 January 2019

Members of the cast of Froggy Froggy are gearing up for Ottery Community Theatre's annual pantomime. Picture: Ottery Community Theatre

Members of the cast of Froggy Froggy are gearing up for Ottery Community Theatre's annual pantomime. Picture: Ottery Community Theatre



Ottery’s annual pantomime is expected to keep audiences ‘ribberted’ to their seats when curtains go up next week.

Ottery Community Theatre will perform its original production Froggy, Froggy, at The Institute from Wednesday (January 23) until Saturday (January 26).

Expect many twists as OCT prepare to deviate from the traditional with a script packed full of well-known music, bright costumes and colourful characters.

All evening performances begin at 7.30pm.

For the first time this year, the group is performing two Saturday matinees at noon and 5pm.

The show has been directed by Laurie Palmer.

Hop down to Pearson’s in Silver Street to pick up your tickets, which are priced at £7 for adults and £4.50 for 18s and under. A group discount is available with a free ticket for every ten bought.

Email otterycommunity theatre@gmail.com or call 01404 813741 for more information.

